EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of northeastern and central Pennsylvania Tuesday, but what does that mean for you?

Given the dry ground, breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, this creates an elevated risk of wildfire spread. Which means outdoor burning is not recommended.

In addition, a plume of smoke from the Canadian wildfires in Ontario and Quebec will spread into our area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Visibility may be reduced and air quality may be affected for sensitive groups. Another plume of smoke is likely to create a hazy sky Wednesday.

The chance for some rain showers slightly increases by the end of the week.

