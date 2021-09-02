Rain Totals: Record precipitation falls in Northeastern and Central PA as Ida breaks up over East Coast

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Many areas across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania saw record amounts of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured down on the Keystone State.

Emergency crews dealt with raging creeks and streams as water came over the banks of waterways and onto area roads. Many roads are still closed as the cleanup continues.

At the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, the daily rainfall record of 2.59″ set in 2003 was shattered when 5.09″ fell Wednesday.

The 1952 record amount at the Pocono Mountains Municipal Airport was also broken. Ida dropped 5.56″ which surpassed the 4.54″ record from nearly 70 years ago.

Tower City in Schuylkill County clocked in with total of 7.90″ when all was said and done. The county saw evacuations and closures similar to many in other areas.

River levels were also on people’s minds as the rain fell into the night. While the Susquehanna River stayed contained, the Lackawanna River spilled over its banks in Old Forge Wednesday night causing issues on Lonesome Road.

In Ashley, Luzerne County, The Hanover Township Fire Department officials said about 90 employees of several companies at the Hanover Distribution Center couldn’t leave their places of work because a road collapsed after heavy rains.

Tune in to Eyewitness News Thursday. We will be covering cleanup efforts as the region deals with Ida’s aftermath.