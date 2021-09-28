Rain, thunderstorms passing through ahead of cooler temperatures

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A cold front will push into Pennsylvania Tuesday morning and bring early afternoon few showers and even a thunderstorm.

If you see a storm at your home, the winds may get gusty at times. The good news? This won’t be an all-day rain, with gradual clearing expected from northwest to southeast by late afternoon and evening.

It may feel a touch muggy out ahead of the front. Highs will be near 70.

Overnight, conditions turn quiet and chilly with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the mid 40s.
An upper-level storm system will linger around the northeast for the middle to the end of the week, but we will remain dry here in our area.

For Wednesday through Saturday, each day will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, it will be cooler. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, lower 60s on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be in the mid and upper 60s. A chance of a showers return on Sunday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

A better chance of showers will be on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. 

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

