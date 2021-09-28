Rain, thunderstorms passing through ahead of cooler temperatures

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A cold front will push into Pennsylvania Tuesday morning and bring early afternoon few showers and even a thunderstorm.

If you see a storm at your home, the winds may get gusty at times. The good news? This won’t be an all-day rain, with gradual clearing expected from northwest to southeast by late afternoon and evening.

It may feel a touch muggy out ahead of the front. Highs will be near 70.

Overnight, conditions turn quiet and chilly with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

An upper-level storm system will linger around the northeast for the middle to the end of the week, but we will remain dry here in our area.

For Wednesday through Saturday, each day will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine. However, it will be cooler. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60s, lower 60s on Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be in the mid and upper 60s. A chance of a showers return on Sunday, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

A better chance of showers will be on Monday with highs in the mid 60s.