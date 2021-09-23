Rain, Rain, Go Away: Fall starts with rain totals well above average

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — As we finish out summer with almost double the average amount of rain, we are likely to be above average in precipitation as we look to the beginning of fall.

Our normal summer rain totals for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area are a little over 11 and a half inches of rain. This summer as of Wednesday morning, we received 20.79 inches at the airport with more falling Thursday.

The most rain we have received over a summer was in 2018 at over 23 inches.

While much of the western U.S. are in a drought, our soil is very saturated in much of the northeast.

Looking ahead…

Precipitation in the northeast is predicted to be above average for October and near or above normal for October-December.