Rain ending, meanwhile rivers are rising

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The unseasonable warm-up, causing a large amount of snow to melt, and heavy downpours are contributing to rising levels in the Susquehanna and Delaware Rivers.

Roads and bridges, like the Market Street Bridge, have been closed due to flooding potential.

Flood warnings have also been issued for: Bradford, Carbon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming County until noon.

The bulk of the Susquehanna River is also under a flood warning. A river rises until it hits its crest before it falls and river levels aren’t expected to fall back until Sunday.

Flood warnings along the Susquehanna River will expire at a later date.


Poor drainage, creeks, streams, and low-lying areas need to be prepared for minor to moderate flooding. For homes and properties that are flood-prone, now is the time to prepare.

The river levels will be updated every few hours by hydrologists.

