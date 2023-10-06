EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The summer-like weather looks as if it has come to an end, and cooler temperatures are setting in.

For Friday, expect cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day, not a complete washout but light rain is expected from time to time. Temperature highs will be in the lower 70s, it will be a little humid out as well. Friday is also the only day temperatures will be in the 70s all weekend.

Friday night, cloudy skies stay, and a chance for more showers, with temperature lows in the 60s. High school football could see some showers, so expect damp conditions.

Saturday will be another cloudy day with steady showers lingering throughout the day, rain could be heavier at times but should start to clear up late in the evening, with highs in the 60s and lower temperatures in the mid-40s.

The wind will pick up on Sunday giving us a chilly end to the weekend with some chances of showers, highs near the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s. The National Weather Service says wind gusts are expected to be 20-30 mph, but not enough for an advisory.

Monday will be similar, with mostly cloudy skies with chances of showers, it is not as windy though with highs near 56 and lows near 42. For Tuesday expect partly sunny skies, highs in the lower 60s, lows in the 40s. Wednesday and Thursday also look to be partly sunny, with highs in the 60s and lows in the mid-40s.