EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The long anticipated arctic cold front will arrive in the area on Friday morning.

Rain will accompany the cold front, falling for several hours. The rain will transition into snow, potentially resulting in up to three inches of snowfall.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout Friday, which could result in icy roads. Travelers should give them extra time to head out.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend. Saturday’s wind chills are expected to be below zero throughout the entire day. It will be dryer, but the skies will still be mostly cloudy.

A few flurries may occur throughout Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, which will be slightly warmer and drier, but still have highs in the low 20s.

Temperatures are expected to improve throughout the next workweek, as temperatures will warm to freezing.