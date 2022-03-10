Preliminary snow totals released for Saturday winter storm

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening.

Areas in the Northern Tier and northcentral Pennsylvania will likely see the most snowfall before all is said and done.

Farther south, lesser snow amounts are expected at this time. Be sure to allow extra travel time and be safe if you have plans to be outdoors or travel.

This is a preliminary snow map, these totals could change as the storm develops over the next two days.

