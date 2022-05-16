EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Some potentially strong storms will be passing through the parts of Pennsylvania on Monday.

A strong cold front will push across northeastern and central PA today.





Showers and storms will develop and move west to east, some potentially strong to severe.

The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and hail. There is a low-end chance of an isolated tornado.

By the evening, the line of storms should be out of our region. A leftover shower or weaker thunderstorm is possible before conditions improve overnight.