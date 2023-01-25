EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Snow is beginning to blanket the northern tier of our area, with more snow projected to be on the way. Check out some of the photos sent in by our Eyewitness News crews from around the region.

Scranton Scranton

East Mountain East Mountain South Scranton

Snow was covering the roads in the Electric City by 10:00 a.m. Scranton with traffic issues being reported on Main Avenue in West Side during the morning commute.

Stroudsburg Stroudsburg

Snow flurries started falling in Stroudsburg around noon Wednesday. Traffic was flowing smoothly and DPW crews were out and about ready to plow any snowfall that accumulated on the roads.

Wilkes-Barre

Higher elevations in Luzerne County are starting to see snow stick to the ground, while the valley towns and cities appear to be mostly wet as of about 1:00 p.m.

Wyoming County Wyoming County Wyoming County

As the snow started to fall Wednesday afternoon, plow trucks hit the road in force to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe. Eyewitness News spoke with contractors in Wyoming County about their jobs and how storms like this affect them. While the big trucks from PennDOT handle the interstates and state roads, private contractors have to keep business parking lots and smaller roads safe for travel as well.

