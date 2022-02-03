PennDOT restricting roads ahead of snow, icy weather across PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With impending winter weather on the way, PennDOT is placing speed restrictions on many of the roadways throughout the commonwealth.

The weather is set to begin on Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday. The travel restrictions are also set to be in place by noon on Thursday.

TIER 1, BEGINNING NOON ON THURSDAY

  • Interstate 79 from I-80 to Erie.
  • I-80 from the Ohio border to I-99.
  • I-86, entire length.
  • I-90, entire length.

TIER 1, BEGINNING 6:00 PM ON THURSDAY

  • I-70, entire length.
  • I-76 from the Ohio Line to Breezewood (Exit 161).
  • I-79, entire length.
  • I-80, entire length.
  • I-81 from I-80 to the New York border.
  • I-84, entire length.
  • I-99, entire length.
  • I-180, entire length.
  • I-279, entire length.
  • I-376, entire length.
  • I-380, entire length.
  • I-579, entire length.
  • All of PA Turnpike 43, 66, 376 and 576.

TIER 1, BEGINNING 6:00 PM ON THURSDAY

  • I-476 from Pocono (Exit 95) to Clarks Summit (Exit 131).

TIER 1 RESTRICTIONS BREAKDOWN

  • Tractors without trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers
  • Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers
  • Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV
  • Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers
  • Recreational vehicles/motorhomes;
  • School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)
  • Motorcycles
Courtesy of PennDOT

PennDOT recommends not driving if possible, but if you have to go out use caution, go slow, and pay attention to changes in road conditions and weather. For the latest on roadway updates check 511PA.com.

