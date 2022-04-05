LAIRDSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has determined Thursday night’s storm in Lairdsville was a tornado.





The NWS State College said that after reviewing additional damage, photos and radar imagery, they have determined that an EF-1 tornado occurred last week. The NWS said the tornado first touched down along Gearhart Road in northern Montour County and traveled northeast through Moreland and Franklin Townships in Lycoming County before lifting about a mile northeast of Lairdsville.

The NWS estimates that winds produced by this storm, which traveled about 8.9 miles, were between 85 and 95 mph.





This is an update to the previous determination that straight-line winds caused damage in the area.