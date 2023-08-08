SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The National Weather Service in Binghamton has confirmed a tornado touched down in Susquehanna County after severe storms rolled through on Monday.

28/22 News reported residents saw everything from flooding to high winds taking down trees and wires.

Tuesday, the National Weather Service examined the damage on Stevens Point Road and confirmed it was a tornado that came through the area.

There was minimal damage, mostly downed trees and debris, and no structural damage reported.

Some nearby residents have said they are still without power and Penelec was on the scene fixing downed wires.

28/22 News is getting more details from NWS and will have an update later tonight on Eyewitness News.