New Year’s Day Weather: Rain and ice to ring in the new year

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Our Friday is starting off mostly cloudy and chilly, but a low-pressure system will near around sunset, allowing for sleet and freezing rain through the evening. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 2 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Saturday. Drivers should take caution for ice, as it can make roads slick.

As temperatures rise throughout the night, the icy mix will turn into rain. Saturday morning temperatures will be getting warmer, near 40 degrees. The last of the showers will last through the morning before drying out and becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will reach towards 50.

Temperatures will fall back into the lower 30s overnight Saturday into Sunday. The weather will remain calm through the first half of Sunday, before we get clipped by a low which brings in scattered sleet and snow showers.