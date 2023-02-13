EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This time of year, we’re usually talking about snow, but this week we will see temperatures reaching near 60.

High temperatures Monday and Tuesday will reach the lower 50s and upper 40s.

By Wednesday, some additional cloud cover will mix in. However, a surge of mild air will remain in place across our area for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be close to 60, with higher elevations likely in the 50s. Average highs are usually in the upper 30s for points in February.

While it will be unseasonably warm, records will be hard to reach. For AVP, Wednesday’s record high is 67 (1954). Thursday’s is 73 (1954).

Looking ahead, the pattern will likely continue with above-average temperatures into early next week.

You can stay current on all the latest weather conditions by checking the Eyewitness News 7-day forecast.