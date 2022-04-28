EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches have been issued across NEPA due to the higher winds and low relative humidity for Thursday and Friday.

Red Flag Warnings have been issued for most of northeastern PA through early Thursday night.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening and Friday morning into Friday evening for counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

This is for a combination of gusty winds and very dry relative humidity coupled with drying fuels. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecasted to occur.





While a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and very low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The counites in Severe Red Flag Warnings are:

Bradford County

Carbon County

Lackawanna County

Leigh County

Luzerne County

Monore County

Northern Wayne County

Pike County

Southern Wayne County

Susquehanna County

Wyoming County

The counties that are under the Severe Fire Weather Watch are:

Bradford County

Carbon County

Columbia County

Lackawanna County

Leigh County

Luzerne County

Monroe County

Montour County

Northern Lycoming County

Northern Wayne County

Northumberland County

Pike County

Schuylkill County

Snyder County

Southern Lycoming County

Southern Wayne County

Sullivan County

Susquehanna County

Union County

Wyoming County

Outdoor burning is not recommended at this time. Properly dispose of matches or cigarette butts.

