EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Red Flag Warnings and Fire Weather Watches have been issued across NEPA due to the higher winds and low relative humidity for Thursday and Friday.
Red Flag Warnings have been issued for most of northeastern PA through early Thursday night.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening and Friday morning into Friday evening for counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.
This is for a combination of gusty winds and very dry relative humidity coupled with drying fuels. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecasted to occur.
While a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and very low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
The counites in Severe Red Flag Warnings are:
- Bradford County
- Carbon County
- Lackawanna County
- Leigh County
- Luzerne County
- Monore County
- Northern Wayne County
- Pike County
- Southern Wayne County
- Susquehanna County
- Wyoming County
The counties that are under the Severe Fire Weather Watch are:
- Bradford County
- Carbon County
- Columbia County
- Lackawanna County
- Leigh County
- Luzerne County
- Monroe County
- Montour County
- Northern Lycoming County
- Northern Wayne County
- Northumberland County
- Pike County
- Schuylkill County
- Snyder County
- Southern Lycoming County
- Southern Wayne County
- Sullivan County
- Susquehanna County
- Union County
- Wyoming County
Outdoor burning is not recommended at this time. Properly dispose of matches or cigarette butts.
