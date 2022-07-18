EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for portions of Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop and move across the area this afternoon and evening. Storms have the potential to produce damaging, frequent lightning, hail, and torrential downpours.

In addition, there is a low-end chance of a brief tornado, especially in the Poconos.

One limiting factor to the severe weather threat is the extensive cloud cover. Storms could be stronger in places that see more sunshine.

