Near-record high temperatures possible this week

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Skies will turn out clear to partly cloudy tonight. It’ll be chilly, too, with temperatures dropping to near 30.

A warm front will push across Pennsylvania and the Northeast on Wednesday. Unfortunately, that front will make it cloudier tomorrow. There could be a few showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will range between 45 and 50.

Near-record highs are in the forecast Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will soar into the lower and middle 50s, if not a touch warmer. Clouds will try to break for some sun, too. There is a chance of a shower, but later in the day and at night. 

Record highs for December 16 are as follows:

  • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton: 57, 1971
  • Williamsport: 58, 1971
  • Mount Pocono: 56, 1906

That front will bring cooler weather on Friday. Highs will be around 50 with a lot of clouds. 

By Saturday, it will get colder. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. At the same time, we’re tracking an area of low pressure that will bring the next round of weather. For most of us, it will be rain. However, it has the potential to be cold enough across northern Pennsylvania and the higher elevations for a wintry mix. All of this will end Saturday night.

Quiet, but colder weather is likely Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We need to keep an eye on another storm system and its eventual track to determine any impact here. We’ll keep you posted. 

