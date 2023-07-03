DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We continue to follow storm coverage in Lackawanna County where many homes were damaged after last night’s storm.

In Dickson City, a massive tree was seen on top of a pool.

A crew from NWS surveyed the area and confirmed that a tornado did indeed touch down in the borough. Eyewitness News spoke to its meteorologists about how this storm was not your typical tornado.

Many residents in Dickson City woke up to damage on their property after a tornado ripped through the borough Sunday night, leaving destruction in its path.

“A lot of wind damage. Some roofs blown off, some sheds blown over, it’s pretty significant for a small area in the neighborhood,” stated Joe Chowanec, Storm Assessment Specialist in Dickson City.

Chowanec says the storm came through within minutes around 7:00 p.m. only hitting a small area of the neighborhood.

“I live as they call it on the other side of the railroad tracks about two blocks away, didn’t hear any wind at all last night or anything just something that happened in this one section,” explained Chowanec.

The borough worked to clear the streets until they could assess the damage Monday morning. Tree limbs were scattered across properties, with many gates and roofs damaged by the tornado.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service came to survey the areas hit.

“A number of people have like security footage of it occurring and so we can look at that and there’s this one guy where he had the flag was blowing a certain way and it changed directions so it gives us the idea of where the wind is blowing,” stated Brian Tentinger, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Binghamton.

He says this was not your typical tornado due to the location and terrain in the valley and they’re fortunate no one was injured.

“It definitely was a weak tornado that moved through really quick and just spun up, you know it was like less than a minute basically that it pushed through so it was very quick,” explained Tentinger.

NWS officials say they will know by the end of Monday what the intensity of the tornado was.

Borough officials are urging homeowners with property damage to take plenty of photos for their insurance companies.