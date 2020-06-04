More showers and storms today

We’re enjoying some dry time and some sunshine now, but that sun in charging up the atmosphere. It’s also going to get more humid as the day goes on. As showers and storms fire up later today and into tonight some of them could still have a little muscle behind them. The first storms should fire up around dinner time in Central PA and then march east lasting into the early part of tonight. The main area for any severe weather would be south of I-80, though some stronger storms could develop in the northern Susquehanna and Wyoming Valleys this evening. Farther into the Northern Tier we shouldn’t get much more than some showers and a rumble of thunder. Our main severe threats would be a strong wind but as always any storm could bring torrential rain along with it.
