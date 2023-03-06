EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — After a quiet day on Monday, a clipper will move across our area in the evening and overnight.

Winter weather advisories have been issued for a majority of our area through early Tuesday morning.

A mix of rain and snow will develop Monday evening, changing to all snow overnight. This will create some travel issues for the Tuesday morning commute.

It should be noted that there will be a sharp cutoff between a little snowfall and a few inches. In addition, where exactly that heavier snow band sets up still has some fluctuation to it.

While generally, most areas will see a coating to 2″, areas in that snow band could see well over 3″.

A few flurries or snow showers will linger into Tuesday.

Track this latest storm system by using the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar.