EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northeastern and central PA from late Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning.

Most of Tuesday will be dry with an increase in cloud cover, but precipitation will move into the area late afternoon to evening from central PA to northeast PA.

We will likely start off with a period of snow, then change to a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain. Eventually, a majority of areas will see plain rain.

A general 1-3′ is expected across the area, with higher totals in the higher elevations. Lesser amounts in the valleys with a coating to an inch possible before changing to all rain.

This is a quick-moving system, with most of the precipitation coming to an end between 5:00-9:00 Wednesday morning.

Colder weather follows just in time for the weekend.

