Increase in strong storms Thursday South of I-80

EYEWITNESS WEATHER CENTER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Our severe thunderstorm risk has increased south of I-80 for this afternoon and evening.

More thunderstorms are heading through Pennsylvania as a low pressure system moves in. Storms will inch in from Southwest Pennsylvania while concentrating in the southern tier. Further north, the storm risk remains lower.

While the strongest risk of severe storms will be located past Philadelphia, a few strong storms can sneak their way up into the northeast.

The Storm Prediction Center placed portions of our area under a slight risk for heavy downpours and strong wind gusts.





Timing of storms will be after 3 p.m. through sunset.

Eyewitness Weather will keep you updated as any severe storms develop.