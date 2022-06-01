EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our region is currently in a warm and humid air mass that will turn into showers and thunderstorms.





The cold front will move across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms will have the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats will be heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, and hail.





Some showers and storms will linger overnight, before drying out by Thursday morning. Cooler and less humid weather follows behind the front for the end of the workweek.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.