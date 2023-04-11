EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The warm and pleasant stretch of weather continues across northeastern and central Pennsylvania for this week.

Plenty of sunshine, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and breezy conditions will lead to an elevated risk of wildfire spread in our area.

With this warm weather, it means outdoor burning is not recommended. Warmer temperature brings an elevated risk of wildfire spread.

Temperatures continue to warm late in the week and give us a tease of summer! Highs on Thursday and Friday will approach the low and mid-80s.

The current records for AVP are:

Friday will likely be near, if not, record-breaking if we can get our highs in the mid-80s. In Williamsport record for Friday is 84 set back in 1960.

If you’re not a fan of warm weather during the spring months, cooler weather looks to return by next week.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.