A tornado watch has been issued for part of our area as potential severe weather is expected to arrive Monday afternoon bringing heavy winds, rain, and tornadoes across Pennsylvania

A warm front continues to lift across Pennsylvania with a cold front approaching Monday afternoon. All the dynamics are in play for a potential severe weather event.

The amount of sunshine is key, as more sunshine would enhance the severe threat. On the other hand, more cloud cover would help to suppress the threat.

All modes of severe weather are possible, including damaging winds, hail, downpours, and even a tornado.

Storms are expected to develop Monday afternoon and evening, starting in central PA and heading into eastern PA.

