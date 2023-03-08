EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — We will be dealing with yet another wintry weather starting Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning.

Friday morning rain and snow will develop by the afternoon and continue through overnight and early Saturday.

Accumulating snow will be possible, especially in areas of higher elevation. Light snow and some light rain will develop Friday afternoon and evening. While this will be primarily a light snow event, some rain is possible when it starts in the warmer valleys.

Light snow will continue Friday night and end early Saturday. More than likely, the steadier light snow will be done around or before sunrise.

In the valleys, 1-3″ is possible. Across the higher elevations, 3-6″ could accumulate.

The rest of Saturday during the Scranton Saint Patrick Parade will be a bit windy and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Leftover light snow showers and flurries are possible through the early afternoon.

While it will feel somewhat cold, the weather will not be a problem for the Scranton Saint Patrick’s parade. Parade officials confirm with Eyewitness News there are no plans to cancel Saturday’s parade activities.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.