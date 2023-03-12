EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU)— A complex storm is moving into the region to start the work week. Eyewitness Weather has the latest developments on the storm as it moves through our area.

As the temperatures drop to freezing Sunday night, rain and snow showers will fall across the area. Light snow accumulations are expected with a coating of 2″ likely as we get moving on Monday. As temperatures start to warm, most of the day will bring cold rain showers. This will melt much of the snow that fell overnight.

Weather forecast from 6:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon

Monday night will deliver a winter storm that could bring plowable snow across NEPA. The energy from the Monday low pressure will transfer to a coastal low, and this low could develop heavy snow as we go into Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and thanks to the low-pressure system we may see snow falling throughout the day.

Accumulating snow is likely, with the highest amounts in the east. The northern tier and Wayne County will see the brunt of the snow, with most of it tapering off as Tuesday night comes.

Snowfall forecast from 6:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon Futurecast from 6:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon

This system is wide-ranging and has time to change, so check back with Eyewitness Weather for the latest as we deal with this latest round of wintry weather.

Windy conditions will develop by the evening on Tuesday and will continue heading into Wednesday. Skies will stay cloudy and temperatures will only warm to the low 40s.

Wind gusts could be close to 40 mph before slowing down in the evening. Warmer weather takes over for the rest of the work week, with highs in the upper 40s on Thursday.

Rain returns on Friday, with temperatures jumping into the 50s amidst the showers. Scattered showers are likely on Saturday as well with cooling temperatures into the weekend.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.