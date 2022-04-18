EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Say it ain’t snow? A late-season snowstorm will move across northeastern and central PA later Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Periods of rain and snow will develop later in the day Monday. The ground will be quite warm at the onset of the precipitation, so it will take some time for the snow to accumulate. That will happen overnight when heavy snow bands move in and temperatures drop.







Higher elevations see mainly snow overnight (3-6″+), with more mixing in the valleys and lower elevations (C-2″). Some normally warmer spots may not see much of anything.

The steady rain and snow will taper off between 5:00 a.m. and 8 a.m. with a few lingering rain and snow showers throughout the day. There will be some poor road conditions early in the morning along with some isolated power outages (the snow will be heavy and wet).







Temperatures rise above freezing into the 40s Tuesday afternoon. Warmer weather is expected for the remainder of the week.