EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next round of winter weather will arrive today! Wednesday will have a mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain likely throughout Pennsylvania.

Most of the early morning starts off quiet, but a wintry mix develops into central Pennsylvania late morning and then northeastern Pennsylvania around 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for all counties in our viewing area. Precipitation will start off with a period of snow and a mix. Eventually, a changeover to mainly rain will occur.

It will hit the valleys first, and higher elevations will be last. The valleys will likely see the changeover to rain, while areas in higher elevations hold onto the mix longer.

Wednesday night will be warm enough for mainly scattered showers and a few pockets of light freezing rain can’t be ruled out.

Slick travel is possible this afternoon and early evening.

As for accumulations, a coating to 2 inches of snow and minor ice accretion is expected, mainly for the higher elevations across the Northern Tier, Poconos, and north central PA.

For the rest of the week, a warm front lifts through Thursday with a few rain showers. Temperatures soar to the upper 50s and lower 60s by the afternoon. After another tease of spring, winter returns on Friday with a few flurries or a passing snow shower.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.