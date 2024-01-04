EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm is expected to hit Pennsylvania this weekend. Here are the details you need to know ahead of the snow starting Saturday.

The first winter storm will approach on Saturday. The morning will be rather cloudy, but steadier snow will develop through the afternoon/evening and continue into Saturday night.

Depending on the track and development of the storm, the snow could mix with or change to sleet and freezing rain Saturday night. The steadier snow will end Sunday morning.

Since this is a relatively quick-moving storm system, the steady snow will taper off early Sunday morning to just a few flurries and lingering snow showers for the rest of the day.

Plan for a plowable snowfall event that will impact travel and roadways.

The next storm is expected here on Tuesday. The track will determine “how cold” the storm system will be. For now, we expect snow to develop by Tuesday afternoon, change to a wintry mix, and, finally, change to rain. At times, it could be heavy.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.