EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Another winter storm is expected in Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon through early Monday. Here’s how the storm could play out for your area.

A winter storm will arrive Sunday and move away on Monday. Light snow will develop Sunday afternoon with warmer air working into the system.

The warm air will cause the system to change the snow into a wintry mix, including some rain, Sunday evening and night. This wintry mix will try to end as some snow Monday morning.

At this time, the Valley will see a coating to 2-3 inches of snow and mix. Across the higher elevations, 3-5 inches of the same snow and mix is possible.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.