EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area.

Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting in the late morning and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues.

By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry mix. As temperatures slowly climb through the evening, the wintry mix will change to rain overnight.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northeastern PA while Winter Storm Watches are in effect for central PA through late Wednesday.

As for accumulations, 1-3 inches is likely for valleys and lower elevations. Ridgetops and higher elevations are likely to see 3-6 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Allow extra travel time as untreated roadways will be slick or snow-covered.

It will be windy with temperatures reaching 40 by the late evening. A few flurries and snow showers linger on Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Friday is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s.

A weak clipper may bring a flurry or snow shower on Saturday. Another chance for a rain or snow shower is possible on Sunday. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.