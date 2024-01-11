EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Deja Vu! Another storm is heading our way to end the week.

While most of the morning and afternoon will be dry with a mainly cloudy sky, a storm system will start to move in by the evening from Central PA to Northeastern PA.

There will be a brief period for snow/wintry mix before changing to all rain.

The areas with the greatest chance of snow/mix to start will be in the higher terrain of North Central PA, the Northern Tier, and the Poconos.

A coating of an inch or two of snow is possible at the onset. Rain continues overnight and tapers early Saturday morning. On the backside of the storm, scattered flurries and snow showers linger for Saturday.

The good news with this storm system is there won’t be quite as much rain. 0.50″-1.0″ of rain can be expected, with locally higher amounts in Eastern PA.

However, given that the ground is saturated, it won’t take a whole lot of rain to cause additional flooding issues.

Like the storm earlier this week, winds will get gusty once again. Gusts may reach between 40-50 mph at times. This could lead to power outages and debris on roadways.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.