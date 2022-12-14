EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.

While Wednesday will be a quiet day, cloud cover increases at night out ahead of our next storm system.

Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a wintry mix before the main snow arrives for the afternoon and evening.

Warmer air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to change the snow to a mix by Thursday night, especially in the valleys.

The wintry mix will continue for Friday, gradually ending by the afternoon and evening.

As for accumulations, 2-5 inches is expected farther south you go and in lower elevations. 5-8 inches is expected across the higher terrain and farther north.

Some double-digit amounts are possible in isolated locations.

Travel will likely be impacted on Thursday and Friday, so allow plenty of time if you need to be on the roadways.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.