How much rain did our area get?

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in New England, but rain totals in Northeastern Pennsylvania were high ranking, even exceeding seven inches in one part of Monroe County through Monday morning.

The latest precipitation reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) Monday morning show Monroe County at the top of the list of highest observed totals in our area with Bossardsville at 7.16 inches over a 72 hour period.

In Luzerne County, the precipitation varied from under half an inch in Nescopeck Pass to 4.34 inches in Bear Creek Township.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport reported 1.93 inches through Monday morning.

One report in Scranton detailed 3.34 inches of rain as of 6:19 a.m. However, the most reported in Lackawanna County was just under five inches.

Mount Pocono also received over 5.5 inches of rain.

The following listed are the highest totals reported to NWS from each county:

LocationTotal (inches)
Blakeslee, Carbon County6.67
Springbrook Corner, Lackawanna County4.83
Bear Creek Township, Luzerne County4.34
Bossardsville, Monroe County7.16
Lords Valley, Pike County5.3
Forest City, Susquehanna County2.63
Gouldsboro, Wayne County5.80

There were multiple flash flood warnings in effect for Northeastern Pennsylvania warning of excessive rainfall in a short period of time.

Totals were much less towards Central Pennsylvania with many spots receiving under a half inch of rain.

NWS New York says the most rainfall observed was in Brooklyn with 9.85 inches from Saturday to Monday afternoon.

