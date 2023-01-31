EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — After mild temperatures in January, February will start off with a frigid cold!

Temperatures for most of the week will stay in the 30s, which is near or slightly below average for this time of year. But then high pressure from Canada will spill some arctic air over the Northeast on Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures on Friday will start off in the teens to near 20, gradually falling throughout the day. It will be windy.

Friday night will be the coldest night, with lows close to 0, if not sub-zero in a few locations. It will be windy with wind chill values between -10 to -25 degrees.

Saturday will remain frigid with highs in the teens to near 20. Once again, it will be windy with wind chill values in the single digits.

However, temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday and 40s on Monday. The long-range pattern likely favors temperatures to remain a bit above average for early February.

