EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— May breaks the record for the driest month on record in three different towns.

As May comes to an end, rainfall has been well-below average for the entire month.

In fact, it is the driest May on record for Mount Pocono and Williamsport and the third driest for Avoca. All locations came in under an inch for the month.

We need rain, and unfortunately, there isn’t much of it for the rest of the week.

High pressure remains in control with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90s.

In fact, near-record high temperatures are possible Friday.

Saturday, a backdoor cold front will bring us a chance for some showers and some cooler weather.