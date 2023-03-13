HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Honesdale Mayor, Derek Williams has declared an “Overnight Parking Snow and Ice Emergency” from Monday through Wednesday.

Mayor Williams said the overnight parking snow and ice emergency will commence on March 13 through 6:00 a.m., on Wednesday 15, in order to facilitate the movement of traffic and to combat the hazards of snow and ice on the snow emergency routes.

Officials say after a snow emergency is declared, parking of any vehicles is prohibited overnight on any snow emergency route and wherever “No Parking During Snow Emergency Signs” are posted within the borough to allow for snow removal by the Honesdale Department of Public Works.

The Designated snow emergency routes are as follows:

Main Street, North Main Street, Church Street, East Street, West Street, Willow Avenue, Grandview Avenue, Sunrise Avenue, Cliff Street, Terrace Street, High Street, Golf Hill Road, Fair Avenue, Grove Street, Ridge Street, Crestmont Drive, Park Street, West Park Street, State Route 670, Bunnell Pond Road, and Tryon Street

For more information on the “Overnight Parking Snow Emergency” check out Honesdale Borough’s Facebook page.