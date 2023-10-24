EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Temperatures will be above average this week, reaching as high as 74 degrees.

Our high temperatures around this time of the year will stay between 55 and 60 degrees.

We can pretty much thank the winds moving in from the south for giving us these temps and of course the sun, even lows

This week will be on the milder side in the 50s rather than the upper 30s or lower 40s.

High pressure will also keep us dry these next couple of days.

There is a slight chance for an isolated shower on Friday and Saturday but nothing to ruin those warmer days.