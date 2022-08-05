EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There will be muggy and uncomfortable conditions to start our weekend, as temperatures start warm Friday. Isolated showers are possible for the start of the day, but most of us should have a dry commute.

The heat will not be as oppressive Friday afternoon, with highs only reaching the upper 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as the day heats up, but it won’t be an all day rain. Showers and storms may linger into Friday night, even as the sun sets. Lows will remain warm around 70 degrees for many.



The weather will repeat throughout the weekend. Highs will be close to 90, it will be humid and there’s also a chance for rain each day. Saturday could still bring some slow moving storms, but they won’t last for a long time. Sunday could be a slightly drier day, with highs close to 90 and sunshine to start. Showers still blossom from the afternoon heat.





Monday will be the last day of the uncomfortable heat and humidity, with a cooling trend expected for the rest of the work week ahead. A cold front will move in for Tuesday, dropping highs into the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will be widespread and continue into Wednesday. Highs may fall to the low 80s by the second half of the week, bringing relief after another long stretch of heat.

You can track the rain and storms using the Eyewitness News Interactive Radar.