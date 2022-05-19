EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Get your sunscreen ready as Saturday brings the sun, the heat, and humid temperatures.

We will be near record heat on Saturday with highs in the low 90s for the first time this season. Lows are still warm in the mid-60s.

Some isolated storms could kick up amidst the humidity over our area, but the majority of the day will be dry.

It’s been a while since we reached record high temperatures in NEPA in the month of May. The highest was 95 in Williamsport back in 1941.

No advisories have been issued at this time. Heat advisory requires an expected heat index of 100. We’re going to be in the 95+ range at least.

