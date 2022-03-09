Here’s what to expect: How much snow will fall in your area?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A coastal low will drive snow showers into Pennsylvania starting Wednesday morning.

Snow is now falling and temperatures are starting to warm to the upper 30s. Snowfall accumulations will be location-dependent with valleys seeing C-2″, and higher elevations in the 2-4″ range.

With the warmer weather we’ve seen and the March sun angle, the roads should be able to handle light snowfall in a decent manner. Some of the heavier bands around midday could make for some slippery conditions in the short term. Give yourself extra time for travel as the system works its way through. Lows will drop to the upper 20s overnight as skies begin to clear behind the low.

Thursday will be a pleasant change in scenery with highs in the upper 40s and plenty of sunshine. Highs will stay comfortable into Friday around 50, with cloud cover filling in again.

Our next weather maker will be rolling in Friday night and into Saturday morning. With warm temperatures expected in the morning, the system will start as rain. As colder temperatures take over, rain will turn to snow during the day and fall into the evening. Breezy conditions will accompany this system with gusts in the upper 20s. There is still time for change in this system, so keep checking back with Eyewitness Weather for the latest on the storm as it develops. Cold air will fill in behind the front, with lows back down to the 20s.

Time to dry out for Sunday’s time change, with highs in the mid 30s. The cloudy skies and warm weather will return heading into the next work week.