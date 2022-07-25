EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A front will move across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania Monday morning bringing showers and thunderstorms.

During the afternoon, the front will be located along the Poconos. A few scattered showers and storms are possible once again.

It will remain muggy out with highs in the mid-80s. An isolated shower or storm is possible this evening. Conditions dry out overnight with a partly cloudy sky.

The main threats to any storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

We certainly need the rain, as Avoca, Williamsport, and Mount Pocono airports are running below average for month-to-date rainfall totals.

Expected Tuesday, the humidity will drop and give way to more sunshine. It will be less humid with highs in the lower 80s.