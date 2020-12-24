Heavy rain, melting snow cause Christmas Day flooding concerns

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A rain-packed cold front will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds causing isolated flooding and power outages.

As temperatures rise into the mid-50s on Christmas Eve, the unseasonable warmth will start to melt away the snow causing higher stream, creek and river levels.

Steady rain starts on Thursday in the late morning through the afternoon, before picking up and becoming heavy Thursday night.

A flood watch goes into effect at noon while flood warnings are issued along the Susquehanna River and Loyalsock Creek.

Moderate river flooding is anticipated along the Susquehanna River and Loyalsock Creek. Residents and businesses along the river in Union, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Sullivan Counties should prepare for high water levels as the snow melts and rain becomes heavier overnight. 

Strong southerly winds are driving the system, which can bring wind gusts upwards of 45 mph.

The Eyewitness Weather team will keep you updated with the latest details as they emerge. You can check current conditions using the Eyewitness Weather Interactive Radar, River Levels and Weather Alerts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

