Heavy rain, melting snow cause Christmas Day flooding concerns

A rain-packed cold front will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds causing isolated flooding and power outages.

As temperatures rise into the mid-50s on Christmas Eve, the unseasonable warmth will start to melt away the snow causing higher stream, creek and river levels.

Steady rain starts on Thursday in the late morning through the afternoon, before picking up and becoming heavy Thursday night.

A flood watch goes into effect at noon while flood warnings are issued along the Susquehanna River and Loyalsock Creek.

Moderate river flooding is anticipated along the Susquehanna River and Loyalsock Creek. Residents and businesses along the river in Union, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Sullivan Counties should prepare for high water levels as the snow melts and rain becomes heavier overnight.

Strong southerly winds are driving the system, which can bring wind gusts upwards of 45 mph.

