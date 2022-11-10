EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole will move into northeastern and central Pennsylvania Friday and continue into early Saturday.

Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane in Vero Beach, FL Thursday morning. Now, the remnant moisture will move up along the eastern seaboard.

The steady and heaviest rain will arrive Friday afternoon and Friday night. Most of the rain will taper by early Saturday morning, however, a lingering shower is possible for the remainder of the day.

A general 1-2″ of rain can be expected, with locally higher amounts possible in the Poconos and central PA.

Flash flooding is possible on roadways and in areas of poor drainage. Be sure to clean any debris or fallen leaves in and around storm drains on your property.

As for the larger rivers, levels should stay below flood stage… given the recent dry stretch of weather we’ve had.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.