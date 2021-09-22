Heavy rain expected through early Friday

Weather

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A slow-moving storm system will move into Pennsylvania with unsettled weather through early Friday morning.

On and off scattered showers persist Wednesday and Wednesday night, however, the cold front associated with a low pressure system will enter the region on Thursday with periods of rain from central PA into northeastern PA.

The rain may be heavy at times and lead to flash flooding concerns.

Portions of our area are under a Flash Flood Watch until Friday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, which could produce some strong wind gusts. 

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

The rain will start to wrap up Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Forecast

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Satellite/Radar

Radar

Radar

Temperatures

Temperatures

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Extended Forecast

Extended Forecast

Dew Points

Dew Points

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Eyewitness News is the only local television station with the WeatheRate Seal of Approval. WeatheRate is a company that compares television weather forecasts with the actual weather, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

WeatheRate has certified that Eyewitness News on WBRE, WYOU and PAhomepage.com has had the most accurate forecast year after year since 2008.

We've got the area's largest team of meteorologists working to keep you and your family safe in all kinds of weather. With a combined 45 years of experience forecasting the weather for Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, we're certified as the most trusted source for local weather information.

So when you need serious, accurate weather information, there's only once place to turn - Eyewitness News.

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos