Heavy rain expected through early Friday

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — A slow-moving storm system will move into Pennsylvania with unsettled weather through early Friday morning.

On and off scattered showers persist Wednesday and Wednesday night, however, the cold front associated with a low pressure system will enter the region on Thursday with periods of rain from central PA into northeastern PA.

The rain may be heavy at times and lead to flash flooding concerns.





Portions of our area are under a Flash Flood Watch until Friday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible, which could produce some strong wind gusts.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar.

The rain will start to wrap up Thursday night and early Friday morning.