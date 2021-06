(WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS WEATHER) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop from central PA to eastern PA this evening and overnight.





Some storms may become locally strong to severe, with the main threats being heavy rain and gusty winds. After midnight, conditions will start to subside.

