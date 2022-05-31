EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The heat and humidity continue to impact Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Dew points are also in the 60s, which is when we can start to feel it becoming more humid.

A few records may be in jeopardy Tuesday reaching a new high for the month of May. It will remain warm and humid out ahead of the cold front Wednesday.

The future cold front will bring a few showers and storms to the area by the afternoon and evening. Behind the front, it will turn cooler and less humid by the end of the workweek.

