Heat advisory issued for dangerous heat index values of +100 degrees

EYEWITNESS WEATHER CENTER (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A heat advisory has been issued for portions of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania warning of hot temperatures and high humidity causing dangerous heat on Tuesday.

The heat advisory is in effect for Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

With a heat index expected to peak at 95-104 degrees Tuesday afternoon, those who work outside or will be spending time outside should take extra precautions with the heat.

Exercise caution by limiting your time outdoors and drink plenty of water. Light-colored and loose-fitting clothes are generally best.

If you must be outside for an extended time, early morning or late evening is better especially for strenuous activities.

As of 11:30 a.m., pavement temperatures are already over 110 degrees and still climbing.

For tips to keep pets healthy and safe during the hot weather, the ASPCA has a few suggestions on their website.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends workers to to drink plenty of water and have frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

They also tell us heat related illnesses can affect anyone regardless of age and physical health.